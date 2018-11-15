Markelle Fultz’s agent says 76er was on no motorcyle

Markelle Fultz did not fall off of a motorcyle and injure his shoulder, according to his agent, Raymond Brothers.

Speaking to The Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck, Brothers said:

“Markelle and the motorcycle, I saw the article that was sent, 100 percent not true. Quote me on that.”

Prior to Brothers’ statement on behalf of his client, I appeared on 97.3 ESPN Radio with Dashawn Hendrick and Josh Hennig, where I stated that a league source shared with me that Fultz had a motorcycle injury that hurt his shoulder.

“No one is quite sure where the hell that story came from,” a source also told PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck.

At press time, I spoke with another league source with direct ties to the the Philadelphia 76ers who indicates that Fultz was injured on a motorcycle.

Brothers also indicated in his chat that Fultz has to make an adjustment to the pro-game. “In terms of stuff that’s going on with Markelle, he’s a 20-year-old kid,” he said.

“He’s got a fantastic mom and a good foundation. Most professional athletes have to make an adjustment from college to the pros, and that’s what Markelle is doing…[the constant speculation] is unfortunate.”

Chicago Bulls guard, Zach Lavine told me last month that he believes that Fultz “is ready.”

Fultz started all 15 games for the Philadelphia 76ers before the trade that brought Jimmy Butler to the Sixers on Saturday.

Fultz netted eight points last night against the Orlando Magic. He also added three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of action.

Fultz contends that he’s healthy. “For sure,” Fultz said on November 6.

“I mean, nobody is ever 100 percent healthy in this game. You play five games in seven days and you get bumps and bruises.”