Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Packers WR in Week 11?

The Green Bay Packers head into Week 11 of the NFL season once again dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position. While we knew Geronimo Allison would remain out, Randall Cobb has also been ruled out for Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. In turn, Aaron Rodgers and company are left somewhat thin at wideout.

One player who’s managed to step up following the plethora of injuries is rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The team’s fifth-round draft pick has seen 35 targets in the past five games and gets a nice bump with Cobb sidelined. Although he hasn’t completely dominated, Valdes-Scantling has had at least six catches, 100 yards, or one touchdown in all five games.

In turn, he makes for an intriguing fantasy football option against the Seahawks here, so let’s take a look at whether to start or sit the Packers wideout in Week 11.

Should You Start or Sit Marquez Valdes-Scantling?

The Seahawks have had their fair share of struggles against receivers this season. On the year, they’ve allowed 119 receptions for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns. It’s specifically been tough for Seattle to defend outside receivers, which has the arrow pointing up for Valdes-Scantling in this game, as Rotoworld’s Evan Silva cited.

While the matchup itself is appealing, there’s a good chance this game winds up being high scoring and even turns into a shootout. If that’s the case, then an option like Valdes-Scantling, who played 95 percent of the snaps last week (per Football Outsiders), gets yet another boost. I wouldn’t be the slightest bit surprised if the 24-year-old receiver puts it all together this week and tops 100 yards while also finding the end zone.

He’s in play for me in 12-team leagues and above as either a WR3 or flex play considering his strong matchup and solid upside.

READ NEXT: DraftKings Picks & Optimal Lineups for Packers vs. Seahawks Showdown

