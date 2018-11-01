Matt Breida Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the 49ers RB in Week 9?

Heading into Week 8, it seemed San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida may not even play. The 23-year-old had battled various injuries all season and a recent ankle injury threatened his chances of being on the field against the Arizona Cardinals. But to the surprise of many, Breida not only played, but he received a season-high 16 carries.

Although Breida was unable to do much on the day, totaling just 42 rushing yards, it was great to see him make it through the game without suffering a setback. As 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR this week (h/t 49ers Web Zone), Breida and the other running backs all got through the Cardinals matchup without issue.

“I think they are getting healthier,” Shanahan said on the “Murph & Mac” show. “I think Breida, he didn’t have any setbacks last week versus the Cardinals. It is coming off a few days, so no one is that fresh for tomorrow.

This is great news for the 49ers and fantasy football players alike. The team now draws a favorable Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 9 against their Bay Area rival, the Oakland Raiders. Let’s take a look at whether Breida is a fantasy start or sit this week.

Should You Start or Sit Matt Breida?

The situation as a whole gets more interesting when considering that this week features the most teams on bye (six) to this point in the season. There are going to be quite a few holes in fantasy lineups which need to be filled, so players like Breida who carry a bit of risk are going to be more in play than usual.

Breida’s health is a key factor, but it was good to see him on the field for 47 percent of the team’s offensive plays last week, per Football Outsiders. Raheem Mostert played 18 percent and Alfred Morris 17 percent, so it’s apparent Shanahan wanted the young back to receive the bulk of the work.

The matchup with the Raiders is also appealing, and as ESPN shows, they’ve allowed 898 rushing yards on 176 attempts along with 25 receptions for 286 yards to opposing running backs. Along with that, Oakland has given up nine total touchdowns (seven rushing), all of which bodes well for Breida’s outlook.

Due to the plethora of players out on bye this week, I’d put Breida in the conversation as a flex play in 12-team leagues and an option as a RB2/flex in 14-team leagues and larger. He seems healthy enough to be on the field and assuming he truly suffered no setbacks, should begin reverting back to his impressive early-season form.

