McKenzie Milton Makes First Instagram Post Since Injury

McKenzie Milton underwent successful surgery after sustaining a devastating leg injury in UCF’s regular season finale against South Florida. Milton thanked his teammates on Instagram for their support. The UCF quarterback posted two photos from the game along with a photo of his former high school teammate Kainoa Wilson who had 10 written on his arm during the Apple Cup.

“More than a game…God is great in all circumstances 💯 love my brothers,” Milton posted.

Earlier in the day, the Milton family released a statement noting he had a successful surgery and plans to support his teammates for the rest of the UCF season.

The Milton family would like to express gratitude for all your thoughts, prayers and concerns. McKenzie’s surgery was successful and he is recovering well. We would like to thank the medical staffs at Tampa General Hospital, University of South Florida, and the sports medicine staff at UCF for their superb care. McKenzie looks forward to rejoining his teammates in Orlando and supporting them in their quest to bring another conference championship to our program. Remember what Ohana means. No one gets left behind. #UCFamily

Milton’s mother, Teressa Milton, also took to Twitter to provide an update on her son’s status.

“Well Knight Nation we are still processing all this . But one thing I know is this ! One truth Our Lord and Savior is in Charge and he has a plan for KZ and all the Knight Nation! Thank you for the prayers great thoughts and well wishes !

We will keep you posted ! Charge On,” Teressa Milton tweeted.