Michael Irvin Goes on a Crazy Cowboys Rant Ahead of MNF

This week, the Dallas Cowboys will return from their week eight bye with a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football against the Tennesee Titans. You would think it was just another Monday night game for the Cowboys, but week nine issues a much different situation for them as they will have their new and improved piece set in for their offense.

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is set to take the field for the Cowboys on Monday for the first time. The 24-year-old former first-round pick might’ve struggled over the last season and a half in Oakland, but he is hoping to get back to playing at a Pro Bowl caliber level with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

The team is hyped, the fans are hyped, and their former wide receiver Michael Irvin is surely hyped. ESPN’s First Take filmed in Dallas on Monday morning hours before kick off. In front of a live crowd, a sweaty Michael Irvin held nothing back as he cut a WWE-style promo hyping up the second half of the 2018 Dallas Cowboys season in front of a swarm of Cowboys fans.

Michael Irvin Goes Off

Someone get Michael Irvin a towelpic.twitter.com/e27c3kTvXR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 5, 2018

As the Cowboys have the opportunity to tie the Philadelphia Eagles for second place in the NFC East on Monday, they need to pull off a big win at home against the Titans. If they do, they will be one game back from the Washington Redskins, who currently lead the division. While both, the Cowboys and the Eagles are trending upwards, Irvin believes that the Cowboys are getting their swagger back, and should be good for the next ten years, or so.

Obviously, Monday’s game won’t determine if what he’s saying is a fact or not. But it would be a pretty good indication of how well their offense will fare for the rest of the year. The Cowboys have struggled at times to move the ball, so they are hoping that Dak Prescott and company can get back to their 2016 groove where they were almost unstoppable.