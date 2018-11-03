Penn State vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

When the 2018 College Football Playoff rankings were first announced this past week, Jim Harbaugh and the No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines (7-1) realized that due to a season-opening loss to Notre Dame (ranked No. 4, behind Alabama, Clemson and LSU) they had some work to do in order to vault themselves into the discussion.

Preview

The Wolverines’ schedule doesn’t get any easier from here, as they have multiple challenges left in order to secure a spot in the final four come December. Luckily, the first of those tests comes at home, against Jim Franklin’s No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2) in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon.

At 5-0, Michigan sits alone atop the Big Ten East standings. Both Penn State and Ohio State each have 4-1 records in conference.



The Wolverines enter this week with seven consecutive victories, including wins against ranked Wisconsin (at home) and Michigan State (on the road) in the past two weeks. Michigan’s defense held Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke to just five total completions, as quarterback Shea Patterson threw for two touchdowns and running back Karan Higdon ran for 144 yards against a stout Spartans’ front seven in a 21-7 win.



Thanks to an interception by Nick scott with 3:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, Penn State narrowly sealed a 30-24-point victory against Iowa last week. To date, the Nittany Lions’ toughest games (Ohio State, Michigan State, and Iowa) have all come at home — this is the first true road test all season.

Matchup to Watch: Trace McSorley will be a great test for the Wolverines defense, specifically the pass rush and if they can generate pressure and sacks. McSorley struggled last week through the air (167 yards, touchdown, interception), but burned the Hawkeyes defense for 63 yards on the ground, including a touchdown. McSorley is mobile, and can athletically make plays when he needs to.