Michigan State vs Nebraska Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Mark Dantonio leads the Michigan State Spartans (6-4) against Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7) in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Preview

After winning consecutive games against Purdue and Maryland, holding each to a combined 16 points, Michigan State fell out of the Top 25 last week with a 26-6 loss to Ohio State. The Spartans played the Buckeyes tough for three quarters, entering the fourth down just 9-6; Ohio State scored 17 unanswered points in the final frame, pulling away to a 26-6 victory.\

Junior quarterback Brian Lewerke’s grip on the starting job losses game by game. Over the past three games, Lewerke has failed to break 128 yards (against Ohio State). He has thrown for no touchdowns and two interceptions, dropping two of the three. In the game Lewerke missed against Purdue, Michigan State won 23-13.

Frost’s first season in Nebraska hasn’t exactly gone to plan. The program he left behind, UCF, remains unbeaten dating back to last season and is higher in the College Football Playoff ranking than they were at this point last season.

The Cornhuskers have improved as the season has gone on, though. After starting 0-6, Nebraska has won three of its past four games, only dropping a game to Ohio State in Columbus, a five-point defeat that pushed Ohio State to the brink closer than Michigan State was able to.

Matchup to Watch: Nebraska senior running back Devine Ozigbo has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in six of the past eight games. The Spartans boast one of the nation’s best rush defenses. The Cornhuskers offense will need to run through Ozigbo in this Big Ten matchup.