Mike Davis Fantasy: Seahawks RB a Start With Chris Carson News?

The Seattle Seahawks running back situation just got a whole lot more interesting in Week 10. With the team set for a crucial divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, they may be a bit shorthanded Sunday. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, the Seahawks are likely to be without running back Chris Carson.

Seahawks have not made a final decision, and won't until pregame, but as of now, they are not expecting RB Chris Carson (hip) to play today vs. Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2018

This is big news and means Mike Davis would take over the bulk of the work right out of the gate. He’s seen heavy workloads when Carson has missed time and should be in for a busy day against the Rams as well. Last week, when his backfield mate left the game at halftime, Davis received 15 total carries against the Los Angeles Chargers with seven receptions.

Let’s evaluate whether Davis is a fantasy football start or sit under the assumption that Carson will not play in this game.

Should You Start or Sit Mike Davis?

The Rams aren’t bad against the run, but they aren’t unbeatable either, allowing 841 yards and seven touchdowns on 181 carries this season. While Carson playing negatively impacts Davis’ outlook, the fact that he’s unlikely to go makes him an incredibly appealing replacement option. Beyond that, Davis is also a strong daily fantasy football play.

Davis did the heavy lifting earlier this season at points with his teammate out with injuries. During a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, he totaled 21 carries for 101 yards with two touchdowns while catching four passes. On the year, Davis has tallied 288 rushing yards on 67 attempts with three scores while also catching 17 passes for 88 yards.

The Seahawks No. 2 running back is firmly in play as a fantasy option this week and should receive a heavy workload. Seattle will certainly want to keep the ball away from the Rams as much as possible, which only adds to his value. I’d start Davis in all 12-team leagues and larger as needed.

