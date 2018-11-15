Mike Davis Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Seahawks RB in Week 11?

When the Seattle Seahawks ruled running back Chris Carson out ahead of Week 10, it pointed to a great spot to fire up Mike Davis. After all, he was expected to see the bulk of the work and had put together some solid performances throughout the 2018 NFL season.

Unfortunately, rookie running back Rashaad Penny threw a bit of a wrench into that plan. The team’s No. 27 pick in the draft received just one more carry than Davis but racked up 108 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Although Davis had a fine showing as well (11 rushes for 58 yards, four catches and one score), Penny took the spotlight in a big way.

Now, as we head into Week 11 with the Seahawks squaring off against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, Seattle’s backfield is loaded with question marks. For starters, we know Carson will be back from injury, and that doesn’t make the fantasy football decision on Davis any easier.

Let’s take a look at whether to start or sit this member of the Seahawks’ crowded backfield against the Packers.

Should You Start or Sit Mike Davis?

The problem with the Seahawks is that they will almost certainly roll with the hot hand in this game. So if Davis gets his work and winds up dominating, then there’s upside there. But Carson was rolling as the team’s clear-cut starter before his injury, so there’s a realistic chance he winds up getting the first crack to impress.

Beyond that, the Seahawks invested a first-round pick in Penny, so they’re far more likely to try and get him on the field if he flashes even a bit of upside in this game. Davis is going to get work, but when looking back at Week 8 when Carson was healthy, he was out-snapped 42-20 (per Football Outsiders), and that was without Penny even seeing the field.

I can’t justify starting Davis in many spots this week. Although the Packers have been near the middle of the league against running backs, allowing 186 attempts for 864 yards and seven scores, his workload is too big of a question.

I’d consider him as a flex play in 14-team leagues or larger if you have no other options due to bye weeks and/or deep benches. But there’s a whole lot of risk if you make that call.

