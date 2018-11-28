Mitchell Trubisky Still out, Chase Daniel Prepping to Start for Week 13

The Chicago Bears were fortunate enough to play the broken down Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving last week. As their starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky sat out with a shoulder injury, Chase Daniel made his first start of the season. While Daniel didn’t do a lousy job, it was still clear that the Bears offense was missing their star quarterback.

Last week, many expected Trubisky to miss the game on Thursday. However, word around town was that if the Bears had a Sunday game, not a short week with a game on Thursday, then Trubisky had a much better chance at playing. But it looks like Trubisky’s healing process has slowed down a bit as the quarterback continues to miss practice.

On Wednesday, the Bears returned to practice after having a few days off. Chicago’s head coach Matt Nagy announced at his pre-practice press conference with the local media that Trubisky would sit out of practice once again this week, and the team will be preparing for Chase Daniel to be the starter for now.

Trubisky to Miss More Time?

Meanwhile, #Bears coach Matt Nagy says Mitch Trubisky won’t practice, which means once again, Chase Daniel is preparing as the starter. https://t.co/bOPG9uFxR8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2018

“He’s improving each day, which is important. He’s a tough kid, you know and sometimes when you get in these type of situations, you need to make sure that he understands that we need to do what’s best not only for him but for the team as well. He wants to be out there, but we need to just make sure we’re doing the right thing and that he’s communicating to us how he feels and we’re getting feedback from our training staff and that we put it all together and do the right thing with him.”

The Bears are not sure if Trubisky will be able to play this week or not. If they were to make the call today, he would obviously be out. But the Bears expect to move forward with having Trubisky listed as a day-to-day candidate. He will be evaluated every day, but so far the progress is going slower than initially expected.

The Bears are set to take on the New York Giants this week. So, they have another decent matchup for Chase Daniel if they do have to run with the backup, but the Bears are hoping that’s not the case. But if Trubisky isn’t one-hundred percent, then there’s a good chance that he sits out automatically for safety reasons. At this point, it’s clear that the Bears are most likely going to be a playoff team, and they need to avoid any big injuries for their franchise quarterback.