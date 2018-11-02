NaVorro Bowman Rips Raiders on Twitter in NSFW Rant

The Oakland Raiders apparently didn’t want linebacker NaVorro Bowman this offseason. While the two sides were rumored to be in talks on a potential deal for him to return to the team, they eventually fell apart. Bowman remains a free agent, but it seems he’s holding a bit of a grudge against the Raiders.

Or, he’s just being brutally honest with his feelings. During Oakland’s ugly 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and undrafted free agent quarterback Nick Mullens, Bowman went on a NSFW rant at his former team on Twitter.

🤣🤣🤣🤣nah but for real this shit is sad @Raiders where’s the pride from top to bottom the whole sideline would have been called up smdh….. — Navorro Bowman (@NBowman53) November 2, 2018

NaVorro Bowman’s Tenure With Raiders and Aftermath

While Bowman had a solid 2017 campaign with the Raiders, it wasn’t enough for them to bring him back to town. Although he played just 10 games with the team, Bowman still tied for the team lead in combined tackles with 89 during his short stint.

Interestingly, this also isn’t the first time the veteran linebacker has sounded off about his former team on social media. Following a Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Bowman posted on Twitter shortly after.

Karma is Real #imstillwaiting — Navorro Bowman (@NBowman53) September 23, 2018

It seems Bowman believes Gruden and the organization made the wrong call by not bringing him back to town. And based on the most recent performance and their 1-7 start to the season, it’s hard to argue with him at this point.

