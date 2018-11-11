New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees Gets Pulled From the Game Early

The New Orleans Saints are officially the NFL’s hottest team. Heading into week ten, they were 7-1, and just issued the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season last week. This week, it seems like they almost didn’t even need to show up. That’s how dominant the Saints have been on Sunday afternoon.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Saints quarterback, Drew Brees was pretty much finished. Lately, we’ve been seeing quarterback’s getting benched after throwing multiple interceptions (see Andy Dalton on the other side, for example), but Drew Brees’ case is the opposite. The Saints put up over 50 points on the Bengals with ease, and New Orleans wanted to make sure their veteran quarterback remains healthy. Brees finished the day with 265 yards, and three touchdowns while completing 88-percent of his passes.

So, for the first time in 2018, Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater gets into a regular season game. Now, Bridgewater can showcase his skills ahead of free agency next season, where he could potentially find himself a new team to play on for 2019, in attempt to make a comeback as a starting NFL quarterback. I guess being the backup behind a legendary quarterback isn’t so bad after all.

Brees’ Continues to Dominate

With 3 TDs so far today, Drew Brees moves to second all time in career passing TDs. pic.twitter.com/Pt2R6QIGmj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2018

Drew Brees, at 39-years-old, is in MVP mode in 2018. As he continues to break shatter passing records, the Saints are just rolling through their opponents at this point. The Bengals were no match for New Orleans, and it seems like there aren’t many teams in the NFL who can even come close to stopping this train.

The Saints will move to 8-1 on the season, while they sit on top of the NFC South, with the Carolina Panthers a few games behind. Can the Saints continue the hot streak? I don’t see why not. The dynamic duo that is Brees and Michael Thomas have been a nightmare to defensive secondaries. Not to mention, the one-two punch of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara have been even more dangerous than they were last season. Who will stop the Saints?