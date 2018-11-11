Will New York Jets Consider Firing Todd Bowles?

What’s going on with the New York Jets? Well, it’s the same old story. They are just simply not a good football team right now. Heading into week ten, the Jets had three wins, and six losses on the season. For week ten, they had a perfect opportunity at home to try and get a motivational win against the broken down Buffalo Bills.

That plan ended up backfiring big time. Even a fourth-string quarterback can pick apart the Jets defense, apparently. And although their starting rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was out today from the offense, there was absolutely no life from the Jets offense. The Bills destroyed the Jets at Metlife Stadium with a surprising score of 41-10.

As expected, Jets fans are livid. After a promising start to the season, it is officially the time where the fanbase starts to turn their backs on the head coach. Now, Jets head coach Todd Bowles could be on the hot seat, but the Jets won’t confirm that yet.

Can Todd Bowles Keep His Job?

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson did not answer when I asked him if he was considering a coaching change. #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 11, 2018

According to Jets reporter Brian Costello, the Jets will not confirm whether or not they plan on moving on from Bowles or not after the disapointing loss. As the Jets advance to 3-7 during Bowles fourth year with the Jets, Bowles’ total record as New York’s head coach is looking quite rough. He has 23 wins and 35 losses.

Will the Jets consider moving on? That’s debatable. At this point, it’s quite evident that the Jets are most likely going to get rid of Bowles by the end of 2018. But it’s unclear as to whether they will do it during the season or not. As the Jets are looking forward to their future with Sam Darnold under center, they are going to look to build around him with some new talent over the 2019 offseason. That could include a new coaching staff as well.