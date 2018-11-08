LOOK: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game Has Nobody in the Stands

The New York Knicks traveled down south on Wednesday to take on the Atlanta Hawks at the recently upgraded State Farm Arena. Despite the arena being a hot commodity in the first week for reasons other than their basketball team doing well, it looks like the Hawks game is not the place to be on a Wednesday night.

Being that the Hawks are currently 3-7 on the season, and they are hosting yet, another three-win team, it’s understandable that they are struggling to bring fans out this week. But it’s still very crazy when you look at the crowd just minutes before tip-off, and you can almost hand count how many fans are in attendance. Don’t believe me? See for yourself.

Where’s Everybody At?

Knicks writer, Steve Popper wasn’t too pleased with the turnout at the beginning of the game. Although it’s a bit of an eye-sore for NBA fans to see an arena so empty since the two teams that are playing are struggling, Popper was pleased to figure that there may be more Knicks fans in the crowd, rather than Hawks fans.

Now we can figure out exactly why the Hawks made all of the sudden upgrades to their arena over the summer. They’ve added clubs, and even barbershops to improve the fan experience. Once those plans came out to the public, it didn’t take long for everybody to figure that they are having trouble getting fans to attend the game.

It’s not the first time that sports arenas/stadiums try to add something new in hopes that fans will turn up. Maybe if the Hawks start winning some games, then they won’t have to keep spending money on other techniques to try and attract fans. You have to assume that with this turnout they are not going to be too busy at the State Farm Arena tonight.