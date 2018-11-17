Syracuse vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Mostly everybody knew the No. 3 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0) would be good this season. Nobody saw this season from the No. 12 ranked Syracuse Orange (8-2) coming, though. They collide in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

The game will take place at Yankee Stadium, a neutral site, which will be filled with almost 50,000 rabid Orange and fighting Irish fans. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers told reporters this week despite a slightly different setting, both teams will still be in their element.

“When I grew up, we grew up playing on the front lawns of junior high schools and high schools, parks, played in the street with cars parked there. If you get two really good teams that are motivated, they’ll really play anywhere. As long as it’s not concrete and (it’s) grass, I’m OK. I think they’ll be all right.”

After missing last week’s win against Florida State, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly told reporters quarterback Ian Book (ribs) will resume his role as the starter sending Brandon Wimbush back to the sideline. Book practiced this week, and is expected to play Saturday.

Syracuse has rattled off four straight wins. The Orange are ranked their highest in the AP Poll since 1998. Notre Dame controls its own destiny after finishing its home schedule. With a win, and a win next week against unranked USC, the Fighting Irish will finish undefeated and earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Matchup to Watch: One of the biggest reasons for Syracuse’s success is senior quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey has not thrown an interception since he was picked twice in a 44-37 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on October 6.

The Fighting Irish defense allows 330.1 total yards per game, 191.2 through the air which ranks No. 29 in the nation. Notre Dame has also forced nine interceptions.