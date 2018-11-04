Odell Beckham Jr. Predicted Julio Jones First TD

The New York Giants are off this week as they are serving their week nine bye. So, for the first time this season, their players got to sit back and relax on a Sunday and enjoy the NFL games like the rest of us fans. Giants’ star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was tuned into the Washington Redskins versus Atlanta Falcons game for obvious reasons.

The Giants might not be in the running for the NFC East division currently, but Beckham was still watching his division foes take a beating to the Falcons. Naturally, Beckham seemed to be rooting for the Falcons. Well, good news for fans of the East, the Redskins have officially come back down the earth as they got a reality check by the Falcons at their own field.

As we typically watch Beckham on the field on Sunday’s and get impressed with his highlight reel catches, we won’t see any of that this weekend. Instead, Beckham at home impresses everybody on his social media as he spoke Julio Jones first touchdown for the 2018 season into existence towards the end of the game.

Odell Beckham Predicting the Future?

Odell called it pic.twitter.com/k2c9cWciHB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 4, 2018

It felt like we were going to go yet, another week without a Julio Jones score as week nine was closing out for the Falcons. Despite the fact that Jones has been dominating the receiving yards game all season, the Falcons wideout couldn’t seem to buy a touchdown this year.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan spread the ball around nicely this week as he threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns. He connected with running back Tevin Coleman twice, and the rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley once.

It seemed like once again Julio wouldn’t reach paydirt although he was leading the team in yards once again. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case. Beckham predicted the future and felt a Julio score was coming. And what do you know? Minutes later, Jones powered his way into the end zone. Impressive.