Ohio State vs Maryland Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

What appears to be a lopsided matchup on paper could be much closer than people think as the No. 10 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

After consecutive shaky performances – a road loss against Purdue and five-point home win against Nebraska – that were much more difficult than advertised, the Buckeyes regained their footing when they defeated Michigan State last week in East Lansing by 20 points.

Urban Meyer knows that despite last week’s strong effort against the Spartans, the consistency still needs to be worked on.

“No, we’re not playing great at times. But then our defense came out and played the way they did. And our special teams played the way they did, and got us a great team win (26-6 at Michigan State). We’re not where I would like us to be.”

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins is close to making history. Haskins is just 51 yards away from setting the Ohio State record for passing yards in a season (3,330) =, set by Joe Germaine.

Matchup to Watch: On the other side, Maryland will need to operate without its starting quarterback. Freshman Kasim Hill sustained an ACL injury in last week’s 34-32 loss against Indiana and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Buckeyes secondary gets a break. Sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome, who started at the beginning of last season before, ironically, an injury cost him the starting gig to Hill, will get the call against the Terrapins.