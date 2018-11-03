Nebraska vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Urban Meyer and the No. 10 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) have had a lot of time to think about what happened two weeks ago against Purdue. A shocking 49-20 loss set the Buckeyes’ season back a bit, as they look to recover from that excruciating loss when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-6) in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Preview

In that loss against the Boilermakers, quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw for a season-high 470 yards, but a lot of those yards came at the expense of the Buckeyes not having the lead, something they weren’t used to before two weeks ago. Haskins, who has ultimately been the difference-maker for Ohio State this season (2,801 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, five interceptions), attempted 73 passes against Purdue, not a recipe for success.

It is has not been a great first season for head coach Scott Frost. Frost’s team started 0-6 before consecutive victories against Minnesota and… Bethune-Cookman. Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez has played better in the two wins, though, amassing 489 passing yards and five touchdowns in that span.

Frost gets this game, in a hostile environment in the Horseshoe, could get out of hand quickly.

“I foresee their team coming out and playing with their hair on fire at the beginning. We need to able to withstand that initial surge and play well at the beginning.”

While Frost has had difficulty with the Cornhuskers, the team he left behind, the UCF Knights, is picking up right where they left off last year. After a Thursday night scare against Temple, the Knights remain unbeaten and within striking distance of possibly entering College Football Playoff discussion despite a noticeably more weak strength of schedule this season.

Matchup to Watch: Nebraska sits at No. 103 in the country in scoring defense. Ohio State averages 555.5 yards per game on offense. The 18-point spread in this game may honestly be too small if the Buckeyes’ revenge game is for real.