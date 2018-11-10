Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After three straight 50-point performances, the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (8-1) will look to take one giant step closer to clinching a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game when they host their in-state rival Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-4) in Norman on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets, but even if it isn’t included in your market, you’ll be able to watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms with your Hulu credentials).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and if ABC is live in your market, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If ABC isn’t live in your market, scroll down to the “ESPN Platforms” section to see where you can watch.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Although ABC isn’t technically part of the Sling TV package, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of the “Sling Orange” bundle, which includes ESPN3, and you’ll then be able to watch a live stream of the game on the ESPN digital platforms (see next section).

ESPN Platforms

You can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but even if you don’t have a participating ISP, you can still sign use your Hulu or Sling TV (or other cable TV) credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley at 3-0 has never lost to Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State since taking over for previous coach Bob Stoops. Riley understands how important this game usually is, although this year’s will be different as only Oklahoma still has title aspirations.

“They’ve been battles, I know that. They’ve been absolutely battles. The first couple, we had a chance to separate a little bit in those games, but they’ve always been battles. You can feel the intensity of the rivalry. It’s been a game that’s been very relevant on the national stage here for the last several years.”

After the Sooners offense struggled to get going earlier this season. Heisman Trophy candidate Kyler Murray and company have turned on the Jets since the calendar turned to October. Averaging 563.2 yards (316.4 passing) on offense, Murray and Oklahoma’s only hiccup came at the hands of Texas in the Red River Rivalry on October 6, a 48-45 result in a game that was well out of the hands of Murray, who did more than his part.

Murray, who will likely receive an invitation to New York later this year, has thrown for 2,689 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions. Despite two of Murray’s interceptions coming last week, he was able to rally the Sooners back after trailing by two touchdowns early in a five-point (51-46) win against Texas Tech.

Matchup to Watch: Unfortunately, Cowboys senior Taylor Cornelius may not necessarily be Mason Rudolph, but he can still do a good job slinging the football in his own right. Cornelius threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns — without an interception — two weeks ago when Oklahoma State stunned then No. 6 Texas in Stillwater, effectively sending the Longhorns season tumbling down again.

Oklahoma actually allows slightly more passing yards per game (247) than Oklahoma State (245.1). The Sooners secondary is vulnerable, and have proven to bleed points to conference foes this season. The Cowboys can match the Sooners to a degree, but how much?