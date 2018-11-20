Washington Wizards’ Otto Porter Headed To New Orleans Pelicans?

The Washington Wizards are the talk of the town in our Nation’s Capital and that’s not fake news!

John Wall, Kelly Oubre, Bradley Beal and head coach Scott Brooks have all been linked to a fight and practice over the weekend.

And now a report from the Washington Post’s Candace Buckner of The Washington Post says that Otto Porter is rumored in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans

Per Basketball Society’s Ashish Mathur:

Porter’s name has been linked to multiple trade rumors in the NBA, there has been little traction on any deal involving him, according to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

While Otto Porter Jr.’s name has been attached to multiple rumors, there has been little traction on any deal involving him, according to several people with knowledge of the situation. The doubt surrounding the availability of Porter, who re-signed with Washington in 2016 for a maximum contract, casts more uncertainty on the Wizards’ openness to even discuss John Wall or Bradley Beal.

Porter signed a four-year, $106.5 million extension with the Wizards in the summer of 2017. The 25-year-old is averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season while shooting 46.3 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from beyond the arc and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Porter is a good 3-and-D guy who can stretch the floor well, as he shoots 40.2 percent from the 3-point line for his career.