Packers vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Fresh off a win on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers (4-4-1) into CenturyLink Field to take on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (4-5) as Week 11 action starts on Thursday Night Football.

Preview

Green Bay and Seattle are two NFC teams competing in a crowded NFC Wild Card hunt. The Packers, although looking up at both the Chicago Bears (6-3) and Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) in the NFC North race, are still within striking distance in the division. Clay Matthews is a reliable veteran who has been in these games at this juncture in the season as a member of the Packers and understands what they mean.

“The reality is both teams are at a point in the season, past the halfway point, where we both need wins to stay alive in this NFC playoff picture. So it’s a pivotal game in that regard. But especially playing on the road and playing in a difficult environment, it’ll be a big one if we come up and get a win out there. Hopefully, we carry that forward after this past week.”

The Seahawks lost Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles, dropping both games this season. With a loss, the Seahawks would likely have to win out in order to clinch a playoff berth.

Packers removed tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) from the injury report. Graham. the former Seahawk, was questionable entering Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field hosting the Miami Dolphins. He ended up playing, but had minimal impact, catching only one pass from Rodgers for 14 yards in the lopsided victory against Miami.

After running back Chris Carson was ruled out Week 10 with a hip injury, 2018 first-round pick Rashad Penny had his first career 100-yard game, accumulating 108 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries against the Rams defense. With Carson, Penny and Mike Davis in the fold, Seattle’s backfield is muddled, which will need to be clarified on Thursday night.