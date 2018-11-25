Patriots Fan Created a Tom Brady Inspired Ketchup Called “Awesome Sauce”

The New England Patriots fans are excited to get back into action this week, as they take on the New York Jets after a long week off. As Patriots fans flock to Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, they are attempting a divisional rival takeover as the Patriots, and the Jets will square up for the first time against each other in 2018.

In case anybody was wondering, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is in fact playing. While nobody seriously thought he would miss the game to his suspected illness, it was publicly put out there that Brady was questionable for a moment. But then again, nobody truly believed that, right? This guy was going to play regardless of whether he was sick or not.

The Patriots are looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Tennesee Titans. Brady and company had a rough game, and now they are looking to get back on track with a win against the Jets. Per usual, Patriots fans are hardly worried, as they have all in the faith in the world in their quarterback, Tom Brady. After all, Brady does have games where he’s just flat out “awesome!”

Have you ever heard the saying “That’s awesome sauce?” If not, well, that does exist. And according to Patriots fans, Tom Brady is definitely “awesome sauce.” And for this week’s tailgate in New Jersey, a Patriots fan showed up with a Heinz ketchup bottle that contained a custom label design to look like a bottle of Tom Brady’s Awesome Sauce.

Check out the Bottle of ‘Sauce’