Packers vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It is always a highly anticipated matchup when two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history have the privilege of playing a regular season game against one another. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (6-2) host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-3-1) in Foxboro, Mass on Sunday Night Football as Week 9 action continues.

Luckily for the Patriots, the AFC East is bad again. Their (what seems like a) stranglehold on the division grew again with a 25-6 road victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Even more lucky, most of New England’s skill-position group, already banged-up and thin, has gotten off fairly easy the past several weeks. They have even more question marks heading into Week 9.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman (ankle), Josh Gordon (hamstring), All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back), and 2018 first-round pick running back Sony Michel (knee) all drew the dreaded “questionable” tag for Sunday night. Of those four, only Michel is a real threat to not play against Green Bay. Edelman and Gronk always seem to play through a medical issue, whether minor or slightly below-major, and last week was no different.

The wild card is Gordon, who reportedly has started reverting back to his tardy ways that made it easy for the dysfunctional Cleveland Browns to send him packing to New England for a measly fifth-round pick. If Gordon’s slide is for real, Bill Belichick and the coaching staff will probably have no qualms about not playing Gordon at all.

The Packers held tough for four quarters before ultimately falling to the Rams in Los Angeles last week, thanks in large part to a fumble on a kickoff by Ty Montgomery — who the front office shipped to Baltimore for a seventh-round pick before the trade deadline this past week. The Packers used a mix of Aaron Jones (86 yards, touchdown, 7.2 yards per carry) and Rodgers in order to try and close the gap in time of possession against one of the league’s best offenses.

The Packers offense remains thin around Rodgers, which means Jones is in line for even more touches following last week’s promising performance. Geronimo Allison (hamstring, groin) has once again been ruled out and Randall Cobb (hamstring; four receptions, 40 yards vs. Los Angeles in Week 8) is still fluttering around as the third option in three-receiver sets.

Green Bay is still right in the NFC North mix despite a pedestrian 3-3-1 record. A loss here will likely put them 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bears or Minnesota Vikings for first place.