Philadelphia 76ers Should Trade Markelle Fultz, Says Stephen A. Smith

Former Washington Huskies star Markelle Fultz hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in the NBA. Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Fultz in 2017 with the first-overall pick, he’s visibly regressed, more than he’s improved during his short stint in the pros. And as the Sixers continue to make “win-now” moves, Fultz could be on his way out as well.

The Sixers aren’t rumored to have Fultz on the trading block, and they never have. Then again, the team didn’t have a general manager sitting in the front office over the offseason. While the Sixers were searching for their newest employee, the head coach Brett Brown played the role as a temporary GM. Knowing how close Brown is with his team, there was no possible way that they would move Fultz in a trade during the offseason.

With Elton Brand in the picture now though, he’s showing that “The Process” players are not exactly set in stone. Robert Covington and Dario Saric were a part of the master plan moving forward, but Brand used them as trade bait, instead of key contributors for winning games in the future. It was a great move that took guts to make. Now, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggests that Brand should purge the process a little bit more by getting rid of Fultz as well.

Sixers Should Trade Markelle Fultz?

.@stephenasmith would trade last year's No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz if he were the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/MuVXfpqffg — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2018

As Fultz continues to look like an average player and a lousy shooter, many continue to criticize the 20-year-old guard. Although many believe that Fultz’s struggles are more mental than physical, there’s a ton of doubt regarding his future with the Sixers franchise. Coming into the NBA, Fultz was known for his shooting being great. Now that he’s in the NBA, he gets clowned for his shot and form on a nightly basis.

Fultz is a project player, and the Sixers made it clear they are trying to win now. Should they actually trade Fultz while his value isn’t too damaged like Stephen A. said? Or should the Sixers continue with his development in hopes of Fultz panning out as the season goes on? We shall wait and see what happens, but don’t rule anything out with Elton Brand now in the picture.