Pistons vs Magic Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Head coach Steve Clifford and the Orlando Magic (4-6) will attempt to win their third straight game when they host Dwane Casey and the Detroit Pistons (4-5) at Amway Center on Wednesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Detroit (in Pistons markets) and Fox Sports Florida (in Magic markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch Pistons vs Magic Online if You’re in Market

FuboTV

Fox Sports Detroit (local markets) and Fox Sports Florida (local markets) are included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 total channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Detroit (local markets) and Fox Sports Florida (local markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox Sports Detroit (local markets) and Fox Sports Florida are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

How to Watch Pistons vs Magic Online if You’re Out of Market

If you live outside of the Pistons or Magic area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com

You can sign up for either NBA League Pass, which lets you watch all out-of-market games, or NBA Team Pass, which lets you watch all of one team’s games if they’re out of market. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV

If you have FuboTV or sign up for a new subscription, you can add NBA League Pass to your channel bundle. After signing up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV

If you have Sling TV or sign up for a new subsription, you can add NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass to your channel bundle. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Preview

While the Magic seek a third consecutive victory, the Pistons are trying to avoid a sixth straight loss. After opening the season 4-0, Detroit has now dropped five consecutive games. Two have come in regulation against the Boston Celtics, one against the Philadelphia 76ers, and overtime defeats at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.

It is also an interesting matchup of two very similar frontcourt players, Detroit’s Blake Griffin and Orlando’s Aaron Gordon.

After a scorching start, Griffin has cooled off a bit during the five-game losing streak. Griffin leads the Pistons in points (28.1) and assists (4.8) per game this season; Andre Drummond leads the team in rebounds, averaging 16.3 per game. Though both bigs have found it hard to co-exist on the court at times, they have done a decent job at making it work. Unfortunately, it won’t last long term.

Drummond scored 25 points, adding 24 rebounds in the Pistons’ overtime loss to the Heat. To date, Drummond has four 20-20 games this season. He has primarily been Detroit’s second-best player. Third is guard Reggie Jackson, who despite being healthy to start the season, still needs to work on turnovers. It was Jackson’s turnovers that piled up on Monday, leading to the loss against Miami.

Gordon, the fourth-year pro, is averaging 16.1 points and eight rebounds-even so far, each second on the team to Nikola Vucevic (17.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG). After a miserable, season-low four-point outing against the Clippers, Gordon rebounded with 26 points against the Spurs and 23 points against the Cavaliers.

The Magic have a mish-mosh of talent — Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba, etc. — that while “talented,” seemingly have no place together, yet. One of Clifford’s earliest challenges has been to figure out a way to use that talent. While Isaac has stayed out of foul trouble more, he is still struggling to find consistency with staying on the court and exceeding at a high level, which is what makes Gordon so important.

Orlando lacks an All-star caliber player, and needs one of this trio to develop into one. Gordon is the closest they have to elevating himself to that point. If Gordon, or even Bamba, become that player (think Oladipo taking a step later in his career), everything can fall into place for the Magic.

After a miserable 25-point home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Magic rebounded to win their next to games. The first, a seven-point victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday; the second, a last-second win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Evan Fournier scored 15 points in the win against the Cavs, including hitting the game-winning shot as time expired.