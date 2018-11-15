Los Angeles Lakers’ Rajon Rondo breaks hand vs. Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo broke his hand Wednesday night in a Lakers home win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers point guard will be out for an extended period of time.

“He’ll be out a few weeks,” said Los Angeles Lakers head coach, Luke Walton following the Lakers’ 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

“He hit his hand on the floor is what I was told, I think when they went to steal that ball.”

Rondo broke the third metacarpal in his right hand and according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Rondo will miss four weeks of action.

Rondo is averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 25.2 minutes per game this season. “He’s done an incredible job to get that second group into a real nice rhythm and finding shots for his teammates,” said Walton.

Until Rondo gets back, Lonzo Ball will likely see an increase in minutes individually, and this could also mean that the team will call up Alex Caruso — who is currently on assignment with the South Bay Lakers — from the G League. Caruso is on a two-way contract, meaning he can spend up to 45 days with the Lakers before he must be signed to a full roster spot or sent back down to the G League until the end of South Bay’s regular season.

With a Wednesday night win, the Lakers have an 8-6 record. The Lakers are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have won 4 games in a row.