Chiefs vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It is the biggest game in the NFL this season when the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) and Los Angeles Rams (9-1) collide in a Monday Night Football matchup of the teams with the two best records as Week 11 action concludes.

The over/under for this game is set at 63.5, easily the highest total of any one game this season. A matchup of elite offenses, in a game originally supposed to take place in Mexico City, will be led by MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City side, and Jared Goff on the Los Angeles side. Mahomes has thrown 31 touchdown passes (leads the NFL) this season, already setting the franchise record for most passing TD in a single season.

Andy Reid knows his defense has been creaky this season, allowing points to good teams. Keeping the Rams offense in front of them while limiting the big play will go a long way to beating LA.

“You have to be disciplined. They’re a disciplined offense, so you have to be disciplined from a defensive standpoint. Then practice that way and then you go play.”

Todd Gurley is 12 rushing yards away from hitting 1,000 for the season. The running back’s torrid pace has slowed down a bit over the past few weeks, but he is still on pace for career-highs across the board. On the passing side, the Rams will be down Cooper Kupp, one of Goff’s favorite targets, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Kansas City boasts an elite trio as well; running back Kareem Hunt, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and tight end Travis Kelce. In addition to those three, Sammy Watkins has finally found his footing, and emerged as one of the league’s best No. 2 wide receivers next to the speedster, big-play threat of Hill.

Rams All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald leads the league in sacks with 12.5. Donald and the rest of the Rams defensive line will be vital in order to slowing down Kansas City. Cornerback Marcus Peters was traded from the Chiefs to the Rams this past offseason. Peters will likely be tasked with slowing down Hill and Watkins, although he has struggled in coverage a bit this season.