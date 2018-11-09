Rangers vs Red Wings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Sporting a 4-game winning streak, the New York Rangers (7-7-1) travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings (5-8-2) in an Original-6 battle on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MSG Network (in Rangers markets) and Fox Sports Detroit (in Red Wings markets).

Preview

Following a shaky start to the season, the New York Rangers have won four in a row and are 6-3-1 in their last 10. In their last contest, they trailed the Montreal Canadiens by a goal heading into the third period but reeled off three straight to cap off the 5-3 comeback victory.

“Real gutsy win,” said Mika Zibanejad, who had a goal and an assist to run his team-leading point total to 15 on the season. “We weren’t real happy going into the third but felt we had a little bit of momentum and we just wanted to keep that going. We did a lot of good things, and a good feeling to win.”

The bad news for New York? Even after the recent hot stretch, they’re still only two points ahead of the Devils for last place in the Metropolitan. The good news? They’re also only three points behind the first-place Islanders. That’s how crowded the division is right now.

Things aren’t going nearly as well for the Red Wings, who are just 5-8-2 and fighting to stay out of last place in the East. That said, they have reeled off three wins in their last four home games, most recently taking down the Pacific-leading Vancouver Canucks, 3-2. In that one, Jimmy Howard tallied 40 saves, goals from Justin Abdelkader and Gustav Nyquist brought the team back from a 2-0 deficit, and Dylan Larkin completed the win with a shootout goal on Jacob Markstrom.

“I think part of (being) resilient is guys stepping up and making plays at big moments,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “And for a goaltender, it’s just making a whole bunch of saves and I thought Howie was a big difference that way.”

Ultimately, it’s a compelling matchup between two teams that started off slow but seem to be putting things together. The Rangers are on a bigger roll right now, but the combination of Mats Zuccarello’s absence and Detroit’s home-ice advantage is enough to make the Red Wings the oddsmakers’ favorite.