Ravens’ Robert Griffin to Get Week 11 Start over Lamar Jackson?

The Baltimore Ravens have a tough decision to make this week. As they had week ten off due to their bye week, they were hoping that starting quarterback Joe Flacco would heal up. While Flacco could be feeling a lot better, there’s still a chance that he misses the Ravens Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Flacco hasn’t been ruled out just yet, but it doesn’t seem like his progress is going all that well. He hasn’t practiced at all this week, and there are constant rumors of Lamar Jackson potentially getting his first NFL start at quarterback. Just as we believed we could be approaching the new era with the Baltimore Ravens, the team throws a curveball.

Could Lamar Jackson Get Stiffed?

Ravens have continually mentioned Griffin as an option to start even if it seems unlikely. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 14, 2018

Lamar Jackson has been the second-string quarterback all season long as Robert Griffin III sits as an inactive third-stringer on gameday. Even though Griffin likely won the second spot on the depth chart during the preseason, Jackson issued a versatile skill set for the Ravens. So, we all know that the Ravens like using Jackson as a runner, or wide receiver in specific packages, but he doesn’t get to play quarterback all that often.

Finally, when everybody thought that Jackson’s time was coming, the Ravens aren’t sure if they are ready to let the rookie play an entire game under center. As Robert Griffin III has plenty of starting experience, they could realistically roll with him, instead of Jackson at quarterback if Flacco is actually ruled out.

While it would make a ton of Ravens fans upset, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to have Griffin play. Although he hasn’t been the same quarterback since his tremendous rookie season, Griffin has had some success in the NFL. And if the Ravens need a starting quarterback for only a week or two, RGIII does offer some upside, and won’t be as big as a risk as Jackson.