WATCH: Redskins’ Josh Norman Snags a Goaline Interception

The Washington Redskins are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. So far, the Skins’ are off to a nice start as their defense took the field for the first drive that ended in a forced turnover by Washington by their veteran cornerback, Josh Norman.

2018 hasn’t been Norman’s best body of work so far. Before week ten begun, Norman only had 38 tackles, along with one interception. So, he hasn’t exactly looked like the same Norman from his Carolina Panthers days. But finally, we got a flash of the old Norman as he had perhaps, his best shining moment for this season early on Sunday.

Norman with the Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were driving and attempting to reach goaline territory. That’s when Buccaneers starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick attempted to thread the pass to his wideout, Chris Godwin but ended up overthrowing the ball. Typically, an overthrow like that would’ve just ended up being an interception, but Norman was not letting it get past him without a fight.

With that, Norman ended up snagging a tough interception and was able to get back to his feet and have a nice little return to go with it. Unfortunately, the Redskins weren’t able to turn to interception into points, but at least Norman did a great job by keeping the Bucs’ out of the end zone for that drive.