Rick Pitino ‘Intrigued’ by Timberwolves Coaching Job If Tom Thibodeau Is Fired

Few if any people bought Rick Pitino’s September assertion that he was “finished coaching.” So it should surprise no one that he’s reportedly “intrigued” by the idea of taking over on the sidelines for the Minnesota Timberwolves, should the team let go of current head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau, according to Get More Sports’ Chris Sheridan.

From what I am hearing, if @Timberwolves decide to fire Tom Thibodeau and Scott Layden sooner rather than later, @RealPitino would be intrigued by the job. His son coaches the @GoldenGophers, so it makes sense on that level. — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) November 14, 2018

Rick Pitino Fired After Scandal-Plagued Career

The University of Louisville fired Pitino in October 2017 after the head coach was implicated in a pay-to-play scandal involving top-shelf recruit Brian Bowen.

It was his third scandal. In 2009, Pitino announced he was the target of an extortion attempt, which stemmed from an affair he had with the wife of the team’s equipment manager in 2003. Pitino admitted to having intercourse with the woman in a Louisville restaurant and paying $3,000 for her to have an abortion. She was convicted and found guilty of extortion and lying to federal agents.

In 2014, sex workers accused the program of providing escorts for players and recruits. As a result, the NCAA vacated Louisville’s 2013 national championship.

Pitino’s Pitch

Not two months after telling ESPN’s “Get Up” that he was done coaching, Pitino told the news organization that he hoped to coach in the NBA.

“I just want to be a part of an organization,” Pitino said. “I want to develop young players. I want to be part of a team. I miss it terribly. I’m using this time to really study the NBA. If something opens up with a young basketball team, I’d have deep interest in it.

“I think the league is going to get younger and player development will become even more important to every organization. That’s my forte. I believe I can help an organization find a pathway to success.

The 66-year-old has hired agent Drew Rosenhaus, who typically represents NFL players but also counts NBA players Montrezl Harrell and Anfernee Simons as clients. Harrell played under Pitino for three seasons at Louisville.

“I’m not looking for any of that [power/control] at this stage of my life,” Pitino noted to ESPN. “I want to develop teams and develop players and build a winner. I value analytics. I want to fit into an organization. At this stage, that’s all I’m interested in.”

Timberwolves to Fire Tom Thibodeau?

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor reportedly considered firing Thibodeau this past summer over the coach’s handling of Jimmy Butler’s push for a trade.

From ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Taylor considered firing Thibodeau and Layden in the summer — well before the Butler situation escalated — and has continued to consider possibilities to eventually replace both of them, league sources said. There’s immense pressure on Minnesota’s management structure to see dividends on this trade.

Butler got his wish; the Timberwolves sent him and Justin Patton to the Philadelphia 76ers for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless, and a second-round pick.

Minnesota is 5-9.