Rob Gronkowski Fantasy: Patriots’ TE Returning for Week 12?

The New England Patriots get some semi-positive news for Sunday as they head into Week 11. Although it’s not guaranteed right now, their star tight end Rob Gronkowski just might see the field next week as the Patriots take on their AFC East rival, the New York Jets. Rob Gronkowski, who will most likely be listed as questionable for next Sunday, is trending in the right direction as he may get the chance to play Week 12.

Over the last few seasons, injuries have been quite common to the nine-year veteran. After many years of playing the game with a ‘smashmouth’ approach, the wear and tear is starting to affect Gronkowski’s ability to stay healthy on a yearly basis now. And in 2018, the situation is no different. Gronkowski has now missed the last three games for Patriots due to a lingering back injury that he suffered against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots may be coming off of a tough loss last week, but next week’s matchup for New England is much better on paper. Seeing as though the matchup shouldn’t be too difficult for the Patriots, they most likely won’t rush Gronkowski back into the lineup if he truly isn’t ready. But as of early Sunday morning, Gronkowski is expected to play, according to ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski Should Be Good to Go

After missing three of the past four games with a lingering back injury, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to be able to play in New England’s next game after Sunday’s bye against the New York Jets, per sources. More on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2018

Gronkowski’s eligibility to play on Sunday sure should make his fantasy owners happy. Seeing as though Gronkowski was most likely a high pick in 2018, his lack of playing time over the last few weeks is really taking a hit to his fantasy stock. The regression of Gronkowski isn’t exactly all that surprising since he has been on a slight decline over the last year or so. But his fantasy value has really plummeted over the previous few weeks.

With Sunday off for Week 11, Gronkowski has some time to heal up even more, without missing any additional playing time. That’s great news for his owners. But I will say, do not count on Gronkowski to be a significant producer upon his return. He hasn’t exactly been the fantasy powerhouse he once was. With only 29 catches for 448 yards and a touchdown, he definitely isn’t the fantasy football powerhouse he once was.