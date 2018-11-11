Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Wears Over-the-Knee Boots in NYC

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek continues to heat up social media. The cheerleader-turned-model recently shared a photo of herself wearing over-the-knee white boots for a night out in New York City. The boots were the perfect accompaniment to Kostek’s long-sleeved black frock. She accessorized the look with a black hat and wore her long, blonde hair down. You can check out the photo below.

Things have been going really well for Kostek and she’s had a pretty incredible year. Not only does her relationship with Gronk seem like it’s in a great place, but her career is really taking off. She recently traveled to Australia to shoot for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. She chronicled her time Down Under on social media and mentioned that she truly was living a dream.

Additionally, Kostek just did some work for Pureology, a company that specializes in products for color-treated hair, shooting a campaign for the company in New York. She posted a few photos and videos to her Instagram story over the course of last week. Earlier in the week, Kostek was in the Bahamas to shoot some photos for her jewelry line.

“That’s a wrap on campaign #5 today for my favorites @dunejewelry in the Bahamas baby. Sharing a favorite from our last shoot dressed in my #VoyagerCollection I’ve been working on so many new designs with the team and can’t wait to release our updated additions just in time for the holidays,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Things are certainly looking good for Kostek, who is setting herself to have a great 2019 — and beyond.

READ NEXT: See a Full List of all the Women That Aaron Rodgers Has Dated