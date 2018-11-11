Rob Gronkowski Injury Update: Is He Playing Today & When Will He Return?

Rob Gronkowski will not play on Sunday, November 11, as he is still nursing an injury to his back and his ankle. According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are being “smart” and “cautious” in their decisions about Gronkowski, who is expected to return in full force after the bye week.

In an interview last week, Gronkowski talked about his status and seemed to have a positive attitude about the remainder of the 2018 season.

“It’s been more challenging, just little obstacles in the way. It’s life. You have to take them on. That’s what I’m doing. Just got to get back to where I need to be and just be myself when I get back, and it will all be good. Just been dealing with some stuff, working the hardest I can every single day to get back to what I need to be back to. The team is doing great. We have great guys around here, great teammates,” Gronk told the media on November 9.

Gronkowski is no stranger to the sidelines as he has dealt with multiple injuries over the course of his career. He’s been having a pretty slow season thus far, with 29 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown this season, but he’s ready to rejoin his team and help get them to the playoffs — and, hopefully, the Super Bowl.

“I can’t wait, when I am back — whenever it is — to be back out there and give it all to my teammates, to the coaches. They’ve been great, and it’s always great working with them. The most important thing is to be contributing to the team and being out there with the boys. So it’s just working hard every single day, extra days, extra work, doing the best I can. Everything is going smooth, and we’ll just see what happens from here,” Gronk said.

