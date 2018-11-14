Has Robert Covington Erased “Process” from His Vocabulary?

The Minnesota Timberwolves officially introduced three of their new players on Tuesday morning. During a press conference, the team allowed Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Jerryd Bayless sit front and center, and field questions from the Minnesota media ahead of their new journey with the Timberwolves.

Just this past weekend, the T’Wolves decided to ship their star forward, Jimmy Butler, and center Justin Patton off to the Philadelphia 76ers, in exchange for Covington, Saric, Bayless, and a second-round pick. While the Timberwolves pretty much needed to get rid of Butler, the Sixers shockingly got rid of two starters that were vital contributors to their “process.”

As you might’ve heard once, twice, or maybe a thousand times. The Sixers have been “trusting the process.” The process consisted of acquiring a boatload of draft picks and selecting top-tier talents, all while keeping some homegrown guys around. While Covington wasn’t exactly a high-priority draft pick, he ended up earning his stripes with the Sixers during the dark days of losing frequently.

Meanwhile, Saric was a draft pick for the Sixers, that the team had high hopes for. While both players were good in their own way, the Sixers needed someone better. So out of nowhere, they dished out all three players, and Covington, Saric, and Bayless are no longer “trusting the process.” In fact, many fans are speculating that Covington is actually avoiding the word “process” during his time in Minnesota.

Is Covington Avoiding The “Process?”

Robert Covington can’t say the word “process” anymore. 😂 pic.twitter.com/m4bJOIo5t4 — MyNBAUpdate (@MyNBAUpdate) November 14, 2018

It’s not much of a reach for fans to assume that Covington is avoiding the word now that he’s out of Philly. Almost everytime something is stated that involves “trusting the process” it automatically gets linked to the Sixers. Since Covington has been in Philly since 2014, he has heard the word along with the phrase many times.

Now that Covington is turning a new page, it seems like he’s trying to avoid the connection with the Sixers. He clearly means no disrespect to the 76ers by doing so, but wanting to avoid the word “process” makes sense, although it’s going to be difficult.