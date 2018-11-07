Robert Covington: Will Sixers’ Forward Play against Pacers?

The word ‘healthy’ and 76ers just don’t seem to go together that well. The Philadelphia 76ers are no strangers to dealing with injuries. Especially if it involves their first-round draft picks. This time around though, the concern is with their veterans. On Wednesday morning, the Sixers announced that their veteran forward Mike Muscala will be out for a few weeks due to a broken nose. To add to that, Sixers veteran forward, Robert Covington could also miss a game or two himself with lower back soreness.

The Sixers are set to return to the court on Wednesday, November 7th. They will take on the Indiana Pacers on the road, in hopes that can pick up their first victory as the visiting team. Unfortunately, Covington might be out of the picture, along with Muscala. Covington hasn’t been able to return to the court for practice since Sunday’s game, and now the Sixers are considering him to be a game-time decision for Wednesday.

How Do the Sixers Look without Covington?

Brown this morning, on Robert Covington’s back soreness. Covington was getting up shots, but he’ll be a game-time decision tonight pic.twitter.com/GdkmvyMi6Q — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) November 7, 2018

Despite what the Philadelphia fan base will tell you about Robert Covington, his absence could very well be a problem. Especially on the defensive side of things. As of November 7th, Covington is averaging at least two steals-per-game, which is ranked fifth in the NBA. Let’s also not forget how significant he was on defense last season. After all, he All-Pro as a defender.

As far of his offensive contributions, Covington is currently averaging around 11 points-per-game, with 5.5 rebound-per-game. His performance hasn’t been anything over the top this season, but he’s right on par with the rest of the team. If Covington is ruled out before game time, the Sixers will definitely lack depth, which is a big problem as they are trying to bounce back after the tough loss against the Brooklyn Nets this past Sunday night.