Sammy Watkins Fantasy: Chiefs WR to Return for Week 11?

The Kansas City Chiefs rolled without one of their starting wide receivers this past weekend. As the Chiefs took care of the struggling Arizona Cardinals during week ten, they were a bit understaffed. It didn’t matter much from a team standpoint as the Chiefs beat the Cardinals. But from a fantasy standpoint concerning Sammy Watkins, the week turned out to be useless.

Had the competition been a little stiffer, Watkins might’ve played during week ten. Although his foot injury had him questionable, the Chiefs were just playing it safe and had no intentions of playing Watkins. Knowing that Kansas City has a big crossover conference game next week against the Los Angeles Rams, they are trying to stay as healthy as possible.

For precautionary reasons, the Chiefs kept Watkins off the field for week ten as they listed him as inactive. His week 11 status is up in the air, but from the sound of it, Watkins will most likely play next week as the Chiefs are meeting up with the Rams in Mexico City.

Is Watkins Safe to Play Again?

Reid says Sammy Watkins and Anthony Hitchens have a pretty good chance of being able to go against the Rams — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 12, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs reporter Brooke Pryor reported that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pretty much expects Watkins to be active against the Rams this week. This is excellent news for the Chiefs as their offense continues to soar, and the Rams defense continues to struggle.

Two weeks ago, the Rams allowed well over 300 yards in the air, and four touchdowns to Drew Brees when they faced the New Orleans Saints. Then, during week ten, the Rams allowed the Seattle Seahawks to pass for 176 yards, and three touchdowns as well. Scoring against the Rams won’t be a problem for the Chiefs offense, which is great for Sammy Watkins.

Watkins hasn’t been producing a whole lot, but he has had some moderate success within the Chiefs offense this season. And as long as the Rams are going to set all of their focus on Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, Watkins is going to see a ton of opportunities to make something big happen.