Seahawks PGA Patches on Jerseys Honor Paul Allen

The Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen died on October 15, 2018 and the team is honoring him with PGA patches on the team’s jerseys. The PGA patch has nothing to do with golf, but stands for Paul Gardner Allen. The patch also features a photo of the 12th man flag that is raised before every Seahawks home game.

Seahawks will be honoring @PaulGAllen with this jersey patch on Sunday and for the remainder of the season. Paul will always be close to our hearts. #thankspaul pic.twitter.com/kycV9HLB62 — Bert Kolde (@bertk) October 26, 2018

Seahawks fans are referred to as the team’s 12th man, hence the number 12 is featured prominently on jerseys and flags all over Seattle. Seahawks vice chairman Bert Kolde released a statement on October 26th announcing the addition of the patches.

“Seahawks will be honoring @PaulGAllen with this jersey patch on Sunday and for the remainder of the season. Paul will always be close to our hearts. #thankspaul,” Kolde tweeted.

Paul Allen Died After Battling Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Allen passed away after battling non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the suddenness of Allen’s death and his impact on the team.

“Well it’s a shock of enormous proportion,” Carroll said per 247 Sports. “We knew that Paul was sick but he has always battled and been so gritty about getting back. His attitude when I last talked to him was, ‘Here we go. We’re going to after it again. I got the right doctors. We’re going to get this thing knocked out again. And just the same spirit that he always had about just moving forward and always keeping moving. He was bigger than life. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. So it was a big shock and I can sense from around us and what we’re hearing around the community, everybody is really taking this to heart, because he was such an extraordinary person and had such an extraordinary impact on so many.”

Allen is recognized as one of the key factors in getting CenturyLink Field built at a time when Seattle was in danger of losing the team. Russell Wilson shared a story with the News Tribune of how he bonded with Allen over a shared love of Frank Sinatra.