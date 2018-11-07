Sean Lee Injury: Cowboys LB Expected to Miss Time

The Dallas Cowboys took a tough loss on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans. But the final score of the game isn’t the only way that they lost. Once again, the Cowboys were without their star linebacker Sean Lee for most of the game. Lee ended up leaving the game early due to the fact that he re-aggravated his hamstring injury.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Lee can’t stay healthy. At this point, it’s more shocking that he does stay healthy, as he is hurt more often than not. It’s unfortunate, but it’s true. As a matter of fact, the reason why the Cowboys even drafted rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in 2018 NFL Draft had a lot to do with the fact that Lee cannot stay on the field.

Lee has only managed to play in five games during the 2018 season. Now, it looks like he is going to miss even more as it was announced on Tuesday that there’s a good chance that he will miss an extended period of time due to his non-contact hamstring injury.

Jason Garrett’s Update

Jason Garrett doesn’t have a definitive timetable for Sean Lee, but he does expect Lee to be out for “a little bit.”#cowboyswire — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 6, 2018

Sean Lee’s absence is becoming a routine for the Cowboys. Ever since he was drafted to the team in 2010, he hasn’t managed to play an entire 16 game season. Just last year, he missed five games, and this season he’s already missed two before coming out of the game on Monday against the Titans.

As of right now, his return is questionable, but the Cowboys will be more than ready to roll without Lee. At this point, Lee’s injury concerns are starting to become a long-term issue for both, the Cowboys and for Lee himself.

As he continues to miss a significant amount of time at this point in his career, there could be a realistic chance that Lee begins to consider hanging it up soon. At age 32, staying healthy is only getting harder and harder for the veteran.