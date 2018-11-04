LIVE UDPATES: Shalane Flanagan & Desiree Linden Race for New York City Marathon 2018 Title

Last year, Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York Marathon, finishing with a time of 2:26:53. Though many thought she would retire with that huge accomplishment under her belt, she is back to defend her title. In Boston this year, Desiree Linden was the first American woman to win the women’s division of the marathon since 1985, finishing with a time of 2:39:54 seconds. Though that time was 13 minutes under Flanagan’s New York win time (and 18 minutes slower than the Boston win the previous year), NPR credited it to poor race conditions and not Linden’s ability. Flanagan also competed in the 2018 Boston Marathon, finishing 6:37 behind Linden.

As they race 26.2 miles to the finish line, compare their progress (tracked on the TCS NYC Marathon app) below:

00:00:00 – marathon start for Pro Women at 9:19am

00:18:45 – Desiree Linden crosses 5k mark (pace: 5:11 min/mi)

00:18:46 – Shalane Flanagan crosses 5k mark (pace: 5:15 min/mi)

00:37:06 – Linden crosses 10k mark (pace: 5:26 min/mi)

00:37:07 – Flanagan crosses 10k mark (pace: 5:25 min/mi)

00:55:08 – Linden crosses 15k mark (pace: 5:39 min/mi)

00:55:11 – Flanagan crosses 15k mark (pace: 5:34 min/mi)

01:12:09 – Flanagan crosses 20k mark (pace: 5:26 min/mi)

01:12:11 – Linden crosses 20k mark (pace: 5:32 min/mi)

01:15:49 – Flanagan crosses the halfway point at 10:35am (pace: 5:24 min/mi)

01:15:51 – Linden crosses the halfway point at 10:35am (pace: 5:24 min/mi)

Flanagan’s predicted finish time has updated to 02:30:41, which would place her 3rd amongst the pro women runners. Linden’s predicted finish time is now 02:30:22.

01:28:44 – Flanagan crosses 25k mark (pace: 5:39 min/mi)

01:29:10 – Linden crosses 25k mark (pace: 5:51 min/mi)

01:44:50 – Flanagan crosses 30k mark (pace: 5:13 min/mi)

01:46:03 – Linden crosses 30k mark (pace: 5:31 min/mi)

2:01:36 – Flanagan crosses 35k mark (pace: 5:27 min/mi)

02:03:13 – Linden crosses 35k mark (pace: 5:28 min/mi)