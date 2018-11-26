Sixers’ Jimmy Butler Could See Himself Being in Philly Long-Term

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded for Jimmy Butler, they expected two things. One, he would come in and take over games when needed. And two, he would bring a new veteran superstar leadership to the court that the team hasn’t had in a very long time. So far, the Sixers have received both wishes with the acquisition of Butler. It’s been a great couple of weeks, but how long will it all last?

As of right now, the move for Jimmy Butler is nothing but a rental for the Sixers. As the star forward is set to become a free agent after the season, Butler’s time in Philadelphia could end reasonably quickly if they don’t seem to figure out some sort of long-term plan. Sixers general manager Elton Brand made it clear that he would love to talk about a long-term plan when the time is right, but obviously, Butler would have to be on board as well.

Let’s be honest, Butler has already made a striking impact with the Sixers through. The team has won five of their first seven games with Butler on board, and the star forward is responsible for closing out two of those games in the final seconds of the fourth quarter by draining contested shots that nobody else on the team could ever make before. Butler belongs in Philly long-term, and the front office would be foolish to let him walk. However, Butler would have to be the guy to sign the papers. So, how does he feel about Philly looking toward the future?

What Does Butler Think of His Future with the Sixers?

Do Jimmy Butler and the 76ers have a future? pic.twitter.com/6f4DhCJQpQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 26, 2018

“We’ll see what happens when the time comes, but I really do like it here, I’ll tell you that.” Butler wouldn’t go as far as saying the exact words “I want to be in Philly long-term,” but it sure sounds like the Sixers will have a major advantage when contract talk time rolls around. Despite Butler’s locker room issues that occurred with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it really seems like a move to a different team was all that was needed to maximize his potential.

So far, Butler has thrived in his role with the Sixers both on and off the court. As he has made it clear countless amounts of time that he loves playing with his new teammates, that could play a significant part in Butler’s impending free agency after the 2018 season. At least the Sixers won’t have to wait to think about it though, as they know what they have with Butler on the team.

Being that Butler is already in the picture, they could start thinking about extensions whenever they feel like it to get a head start. It wouldn’t be such a bad idea either. After all, Butler has thrived in Philly so far. And his presence alone has already made the team better as each individual guy who takes the court with Butler has improved their production.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Butler Calls Game Once Again against Brooklyn