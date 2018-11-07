Markelle Fultz Assures Everybody That He’s Fine, despite Trainers Tweet

The Markelle Fultz is never-ending in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia 76ers guard simply cannot catch a break. Ever since he was taken with the first-overall pick in last year’s draft, he’s had all of the spotlights on him, but for negative reasons of course. What was once Fultz’ strength in college, has suddenly become his biggest downfall in the NBA.

Last season, Markelle Fultz’ jump shot was visibly off. Some say the Sixers ruined his shot in player development. Others say that he has an injured shoulder. As we all know, Fultz ended up missing a large chunk of his rookie season for both, being injured and apparently having the ‘yips’ as the first pick of the draft couldn’t outperform the guys taken after him.

All summer long, Fultz spent time in the gym with a shot trainer named Drew Hanlen. As Hanlen hyped up Fultz’ progress all throughout the offseason, Sixers fans expected a dramatic improvement from him. While he’s done a lot better than he had last season, something still seems very off with not only Fultz’ shot, but his overall play.

The Video Everybody Is Talking About

The Sixers took an ugly loss on Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Fultz’ had even uglier shot featured in that matchup, which set Twitter off. Immediately, fans flocked over to Hanlen’s Twitter to place blame on him. In order to protect his reputation, Hanlen claimed that Fultz was still not ‘one-hundred-percent healthy.’

Naturally, everybody lost their minds and assumed that Fultz is now playing hurt. Since everything blew up, Hanlen deleted his Tweet. Fultz did, in fact, speak to the media and assured everybody that he is fine, and is not injured like Hanlen said. According to the Bucks County Courier Times, Fultz wouldn’t discuss the conversation that he had with his trainer. He would only assure everybody that he is doing everything that he can to help win the Sixers games.