Spurs vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Gregg Popovich leads the San Antonio Spurs (6-3) into Florida to take on Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat (4-5) at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest (in Spurs markets) and Fox Sports Sun (in Heat markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch Spurs vs Heat Online if You’re in Market

FuboTV

Fox Sports Southwest (local markets) and Fox Sports Sun (local markets) are included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 total channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Southwest (local markets) and Fox Sports Sun (local markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox Sports Southwest (local markets) and Fox Sports Sn are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

How to Watch Spurs vs Heat Online if You’re Out of Market

If you live outside of the Spurs or Heat area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com

You can sign up for either NBA League Pass, which lets you watch all out-of-market games, or NBA Team Pass, which lets you watch all of one team’s games if they’re out of market. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV

If you have FuboTV or sign up for a new subscription, you can add NBA League Pass to your channel bundle. After signing up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV

If you have Sling TV or sign up for a new subsription, you can add NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass to your channel bundle. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Preview

The Spurs are averaging a league-low turnover percentage of 11.4%. They also average 23.8 three-point shots per game, which is the second-lowest figure in the league.

Both of those things are to be expected from a team that’s built primarily around DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. Both players have been high-usage players known more for their mid-range games and not turning the ball over. Out are the days of Manu Ginobli, Danny Green and, heck, even Kawhi Leonard being the beneficiaries of active ball movement and open looks from downtown. That said, the Spurs can still shoot efficiently from beyond the arc. They are tied for fourth in the league shooting 37.9% from three.

Through nine games, San Antonio has pleasantly outperformed expectations, going 6-3 despite Dejounte Murray (torn ACL), Derrick White (plantar fascia), and Lonnie Walker (torn meniscus) not playing at all this season. Good news for the Spurs: White is listed as probable against the Heat. Bad news: Rudy Gay and Pau Gasol are out for the game against the Heat.

The Heat have been very inconsistent to start the season, going 4-5 with a lot of talk about President Pat Riley trading for Jimmy Butler. This team could definitely use him, as Justice Winslow, the player Miami drafted who was ideally supposed to develop his raw talent into the type of player Butler is, hasn’t panned out. Miami has a collection of talented, yet above-average wing players.

That won’t cut it in the Eastern Conference, especially surrounded by teams that have upgraded in that regard in the offseason (Kawhi to Toronto). It is largely why Riley values Josh Richardson so much. More on him shortly.

There’s nothing the Heat do well on offense. They’re middle of the pack or toward the back in all major offensive categories, except three-point percentage (10th in the NBA) and offensive rebounds per game (eighth). Back to Richardson, who has shown flashes of brilliance, averaging 21 points per game and shooting 41% from three on 7.6 attempts per game.

In addition to Richardson, Rodney McGruder has been an early breakout player candidate. McGruder is averaging 14 points per game, shooting 48% from the field and 46% from three on five attempts per game.