Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 13 Predictions

Depending on your league format, you are likely either starting the fantasy playoffs or making your last postseason push during the regular season. As always, we are here to help you with your most difficult start/sit lineup decisions for the NFL's Week 13.

The week gets off to a fast start with the Saints and Cowboys squaring off. Not only does the matchup have major NFC playoff implications, but it features two offenses with several top fantasy players.

The Saints offense needs no introduction, but the Cowboys unit looks markedly different since the team traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett discussed why Cooper has been so effective since arriving in Dallas.

“He's played four games for us now and he's really had a positive impact in each of them,” Garrett said per NOLA.com. “He’s a very capable guy physically. He’s quick, he's fast, he's explosive, he's a very good route runner, he can make plays on all three levels of the defense. Really like what he's done for us.”

Now that Cooper is on the Cowboys, the wide receiver has become a must-start. There are plenty of other decisions that are not as easy. Each week we look at a few games that are expected to be shootouts. Sometimes, how we expect a game to play out can serve as a tiebreaker for our lineup decisions if two players are otherwise even.

The Bucs-Panthers Matchup Is Expected to Be the Highest Scoring Game of Week 13

According to OddsShark, the Bucs and Panthers matchup has the highest point total of Week 13 at 56 points. This may seem odd on the surface but there are a few contributing factors that put this game in shootout territory.

For Tampa Bay, the offense has started to look much better with Jameis Winston at quarterback. The problem with the Bucs has never been the number of offensive weapons but the inconsistency at quarterback. The Panthers rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore has really emerged as a legit threat towards the second half of the season. Christian McCaffrey is the most versatile running back in the NFL and is playing as well as anyone at the position right now.

There are five games with an over-under of 50 or more points. As we mentioned earlier, the Saints-Cowboys game should feature plenty of offense and has a point total of 53. The Rams-Lions have an over-under of 54.5 thanks to the Rams' high-powered offense coming to Detroit.

Kansas City and Oakland has an over-under of 55.5 points in an AFC West showdown. Most of this has to do with the Chiefs ability to put up points against a bad Raiders defense. Finally, Sunday's slate of games closes out with the Chargers taking on the Steelers in a Sunday Night Football matchup with a 51.5 point total. Philip Rivers is playing as well as we have seen him at any point in his career.

Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with any fantasy lineup questions you may have. Click the next arrow to see my fantasy football predictions for Week 13 in the latest edition of Start-Sit.