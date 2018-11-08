Panthers vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers (6-2) head to Heinz Field to take on Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2-1) in the best Thursday Night Football matchup to date this season as Week 10 action gets underway.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the game for free on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Both Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) and NFL Network are included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of prime-time games, such as Thursday Night Football, can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching the game on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

The Panthers roll into Pittsburgh winners of three straight games, including two at home and a 42-28 beating on the Tampa bay Buccaneers last week. Carolina enters Thursday one game back of the 7-1 New Orleans Saints – who come off a 45-35 win, handing the Los Angeles Rams their first loss this season – for first place in the NFC South.

The Steelers are also riding a winning streak of their own. Pittsburgh has won three games, allowing no more than 21 points in each contest, to take control of first place in the AFC North; the Steelers own a half-game lead on the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals, and now two-game advantage on the Baltimore Ravens after a 23-16 road victory last week.

Newton is on pace to set a career-high in completion percentage this season. To date, Newton is completing 67.3% of his passes for 1,893 yards and 15 touchdowns. During the team’s current winning streak, Newton is completing 69.9% of his passes for six touchdowns and no interceptions, and better utilizing the collection of receivers (Christian McCaffrey, Greg Olsen, Devin Funchess and rookie D.J. Moore) around him.

Roethlisberger is having himself a season as well. After a rough start, and still without the presence of Le’Veon Bell in the Steelers backfield, Roethlisberger is third in the NFL in passing yards with 2,560. He is currently on pace for the first 5,000-yard passing season of his 15-year career – he finished with 4,952 in 2014, coincidentally the last time he played all 16 games during the regular season.

Without Bell, James Conner is still performing at a high level. The 2017 third-round pick is filling in seamlessly with Pittsburgh, rushing for 706 yards (four consecutive 100-yard rushing games), second only to Todd Gurley. In addition, Conner has 38 receptions for 379 yards. Conner is on pace to eclipse 2,000 total yards, something Bell has only done once in his career.

Regarding Bell, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says the team would rather have “volunteers” than “hostages.” If Bell doesn’t report by this time next week, he will forfeit the eligibility to play for the remainder of the 2018 season.