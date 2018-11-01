Stefon Diggs Injury: Vikings WR Says He’s Playing Week 9

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs was missing on Wednesday from the field, and present on the injury report. As the fourth-year veteran is dealing with a bit of an issue with his ribs, he was held out for what is shaping up to look like safety reasons. In other words, his ribs injury does not seem too dangerous.

For week nine, the Vikings will look to bounce back after a tough loss at home last week. This week, they are set to take on their divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions. Although the Vikings opponent this week doesn’t look tough on paper, they understand that a divisional matchup will never come easy. Therefore, Diggs isn’t going to let his injury hold him back.

Stefon Diggs, to Play This Week?

Stefon Diggs, who missed Wednesday's practice with a rib injury, said he "absolutely" expects to play on Sunday against the Lions. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) November 1, 2018

Diggs is quietly having a solid season. He’s got 58 catches for 587 yards and four touchdowns. Although nobody is shocked at Diggs progression in year four, nobody has quite understood how useful he’s been in 2018 since the way Adam Thielen has been playing made everybody forget about Diggs on the other side.

Thielen is putting up Madden numbers, but Diggs is benefitting off of the attention that Thielen brings to himself by the defense. Knowing that the Vikings have to get back on track after running into a roadblock of their hot streak, Diggs ‘absolutely’ expects to play this week against Detroit.

Will This Impact Diggs’ Fantasy Value?

For you, Stefon Diggs fantasy owners, don’t second-guess yourselves this week. It sounds like Wednesday was more of a rest day for the wideout. We have to take his word for it and assume that he will be ready to roll on Sunday. Despite a loss last week, Diggs caught 10 of 11 targeted passes for a total of 119 yards and a score.

Although Detroit’s defense poses a threat to opposing wide receivers, Minnesota’s versatility can be beneficial to Diggs. While the defense will be focused on Thielen, Diggs will see plenty of opportunities to catch and run just like he has all season. As long as he isn’t ruled as a game-time decision, keep Diggs in your lineups.