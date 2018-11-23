Dell Curry Had a Lighthearted Comment After Steph’s Car Crash Today

Many NBA fans’ hearts may have dropped when they found out that Golden State Warriors point guard and MVP-candidate Stephen Curry was involved in a car accident today, but lucky for everyone (especially Steph) the father, husband, and basketball player is safe and sound.

Steph Curry is reportedly OK after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident Friday. https://t.co/20eP7IWtQT pic.twitter.com/K42MDaGCgn — theScore (@theScore) November 23, 2018

The accident comes on a game day–the Warriors will be hosting the Portland Trailblazers tonight–but as with recent games, Steph will remain on the sidelines as he nurses a groin injury.

Curry’s father, Dell Curry, had a quip about said injury after the accident–the lightheartedness of which confirms that the accident wasn’t serious and the younger Curry is safe and sound.

“He’s OK,” the elder Curry said. “We just want his groin injury to heal.”

When Will Steph Be Back on the Court?

Curry has missed the team’s last 7 games, during which the Warriors have struggled to get wins after the altercation between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green during an overtime loss to the Clippers.

His return seems imminent, though, with head coach Steve Kerr recently commenting that Curry is back on the floor and nearing completion of his rehab:

Kerr said Curry “has gotten a lot of work on the court” and is “feeling a lot better.” Added that he’s hopeful Curry can return in the “not-so-distant future.” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 20, 2018

Steph getting back may not cure all of the Warriors’ current woes, but it’s a start. From both a personal perspective and a basketball perspective, everyone’s glad today’s accident wasn’t more serious.

