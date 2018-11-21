Stephen A. Smith on Kevin Durant: ‘You Will Never be Bigger Than Steph Curry’

The Golden State Warriors are embroiled in more drama right now than perhaps at any other time during the Steve Kerr era, if not franchise history. Kevin Durant’s impending free agency is a cloud looming over the Western Conference juggernaut, and between spats with fans and beef with Draymond Green, the former MVP is facing league fines and online judgment of his actions nonstop.

Kevin Durant received a $25,000 fine for telling a fan to “watch the f*cking game and shut the f*ck up” https://t.co/v1fvvQCI2q pic.twitter.com/ukG13DXViP — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 20, 2018

Besides all the drama on the side–the losing streak, the Draymond situation, and the altercation with a Dallas Mavericks fan–the real question on everybody’s mind is what Durant will decide to do come the offseason. It’s the reason behind the Draymond blowup, and probably the reason Draymond was suspended afterward in a gesture of goodwill toward the former MVP.

As the team struggles through the drama and the absence of Steph Curry, who is out with a groin injury at the moment, Stephen A. Smith speculated about why Durant would even be considering leaving what is probably the most high-powered team in NBA history.

Why else would KD think about leaving the Warriors? pic.twitter.com/fAsUIbubSc — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 21, 2018

“There can only be one reason,” Smith speculated. “You want your own show. You don’t want to defer. You don’t want to be second fiddle to anybody any longer. You tie LeBron James if you win a championship this year, with championships. But still all and all in Golden State, you’ll never be bigger than Steph Curry. So if you’re KD…you might say you don’t care about it, but why else would you think about leaving?”

It’s a good question. And Durant’s recent behavior has certainly led some to believe that his decision has already been made. Where he would want to go is still up in the air, but there’s not a team in the NBA that wouldn’t drop everything to take him.

