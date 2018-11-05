Steve Kerr Twitter Account Posts Bizarre Message About ‘Massacre Generation’

The Twitter account of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sent out a bizarre tweet on Monday morning.

“I am 18,” the tweet reads. “I belong to the massacre generation. ?tid=ss_tw-amp” Kerr is 53.

I am 18. I belong to the massacre generation. ?tid=ss_tw-amp — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) November 5, 2018

Kerr apparently intended to send out a Washington Post op-ed from 18-year-old Julia Savoca Gibson. The account shared the actual story minutes later.

Shortly before sending the initial tweet, Kerr’s account retweeted a post from Matt Deitsch, co-founder of March for Our Lives. In response to Texas senator John Cornyn’s tweet of remembrance for the 26 lives lost in last year’s mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Deitsch criticized Cornyn for his accepting funds from the National Rifle Association.

How long after visiting the memorials did you cash that $59,635 NRA check??? Asking for America. https://t.co/hbfZAPK0um — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) November 5, 2018

Kerr, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and an advocate for gun control, wore a shirt that said “Vote for Our Lives” at the podium on Friday after a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He spoke of the importance of voting during the postgame presser.

“If you can help create momentum that comes with mass voting, that’s how you create change,” Kerr said, according to The Mercury News. “It’s not that your one vote is necessarily going to swing an election, but it’s the concept of voting and getting the people that you know to vote. Then all of a sudden, the numbers add up to where you can make a difference.”

Elsa Collins, wife of Warriors assistant coach Jarron Collins, serves on the athlete advisory council for “Rock the Vote.” During the team’s season opener, they released a PSA urging Americans to vote.

“Steve does a pretty good job of presenting what the landscape looks like,” Collins said, per The Mercury News. “That’s key because when you present what the landscape looks like, you start to recognize the entry points to the landscape all start with your participation. A lot of times your participation and your voice is your vote.”