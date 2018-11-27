Titans vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans (7-3) have won seven straight games as they host Macrus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans (5-5) in an AFC South matchup at NRG Stadium as Week 12 action concludes with Monday Night Football.

The Texans will be playing with heavy hearts as owner Bob McNair passed away on Friday at the age of 81.

Head coach Bill O’Brien was in severe danger of losing his job early this season. Since, his football team has turned it around and the meaningful games are starting to pile up.

“I think what happens is when you’re winning, they all become more and more important. I think that’s what you want. You want it that way, and we have to focus hard on the details. Winning football in November-December means that you’ve earned the right to win during the week. You’ve earned the right to go out there and compete and win because you’ve prepared during the week and paid attention to the details and done everything that you’re asking each other as teammates or as coaches and players to go out and do to be able to win a game. As you keep continuing to win, that becomes more and more critical.”

Tennessee’s offense has struggled away from Nashville this season. In comparison to a 3-1 record at home, the Titans are 2-4 on the road with losses to sub .500 teams like the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

The Titans enter Monday winners of two of their past three games, although they have now been overtaken by the Indianapolis Colts, who beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to move to 65, in the division standings. Tennessee was defeated by Indianapolis 38-10 in Week 11.